NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A 29-year-old man was charged with breaking into the Twice Daily Gas Station, twice.

Police responded to the 12th Avenue store in reference to a burglary suspect spotted on Thursday.

Employees told police they saw the suspect, who they said has stole from the store on multiple occasions.

📧 Have breaking come to you: Subscribe to News 2 email alerts →

While investigating, police spotted Manford Bernard Goodner Jr on 9th Avenue who said he just left the store.

Police said video surveillance backed employees claims as Goodner Jr. could be seen stealing cigarettes on December 29, after breaking through the glass door with a brick, according to the arrest warrant.

Through a photo line up, employees confirmed it to be him, after Goodner Jr. could be seeing stealing again from the store on Jan. 1. Police confirmed this in store surveillance, according to court documents.

Goodner is facing multiple felony charges with a bond total of $18,000.