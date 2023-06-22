NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 61-year-old man was taken into custody Wednesday night after he reportedly attempted to rape a woman multiple times earlier in the day in the Cumberland Gardens neighborhood.

Metro police reported Jimmy Avery was charged with two counts of aggravated burglary and two counts of attempted rape.

The 72-year old victim told detectives she was lying in bed watching television at 4 a.m. at her home in the area of 28th Avenue North and Ed Temple Boulevard when she suddenly saw a strange man standing in her room, according to a release.

Jimmy Avery

She said she fought him off as he attempted to sexually assault her before he left the home.

The victim said the man returned two hours later while she was still in bed and he again tried to repeatedly rape her as she continued to fight back, according to Metro police.

At one point, Metro police said the victim attempted to stab Avery with a pair of household scissors with orange handles.

Avery eventually left the victim’s home and allegedly said he would be back. The victim notified her medical alert company that she needed help and the company called police at 7:08 a.m.

Detectives spent the rest of the day investigating and Avery was located around 5 p.m. in an apartment complex parking lot attempting to burglarize a vehicle not far from the victim’s home, according to Metro police.

Scissors matching the description of the victim’s were found on Avery when he was arrested.

Metro police reported Avery gained entry to the home by pulling an air conditioning unit out of a window. Detectives later secured the victim’s home as they were conducting the investigation by cutting a piece of wood to size and nailing it into the window frame.

No additional information was immediately released.