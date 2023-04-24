NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 30-year-old man was arrested after he allegedly exposed himself and attempted to kidnap a child from a Walmart in South Nashville.

On Sunday, April 23, Metro police were dispatched to the Walmart located on 5824 Nolensville Pike to respond to a call for service.

An arrest warrant states once officers arrived, the manager of the Walmart told them that an attempted kidnapping was in progress near the toy section of the store.

Officers then made contact with a mother and a one-year-old child. The mother reportedly told officers that another child went to find the one-year-old girl after she left the bike isle and went to the adjacent isle.

According to an arrest warrant, in the next isle, the juvenile located the one-year-old girl and went to pick her up. That’s when Jairo Castro-Lara, 30, allegedly lunged for the one-year-old which caused the juvenile to run to the mother and yell for help.

The mother followed the juvenile to the next isle and witnessed Castro-Lara standing next to the one-year-old with his hands in his pants making motions consistent with masturbation, according to Metro police.

Court records state officers searched the store and later found Castro-Lara in the shoe isle. The mother was able to positively identify Castro-Lara as the suspect, according to an arrest warrant.

Castro-Lara was charged with felony especially aggravated kidnapping and two counts of indecent exposure.

He remains in the Metro Jail on a $257,000 bond.