NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 62-year-old man is facing charges after an attempted carjacking, but the man told officers the car belong to him, according to an arrest report.

Police were called to Highland Trace Drive Friday in response to a carjacking.

The victim told officers she was sitting in the car when Thomas Eugene Hockett Jr., 62, approached and pulled out a gun.

The victim said Hockett ordered her to leave the car before shooting through a backseat window.

Another victim was outside the car and he told police Hockett pistol whipped him on the back of the head. According to an arrest warrant, officers observed a large bump on the back of victim’s head.

Hockett told officers the car was actually in his name and he was just trying to get it back, according to the affidavit.

The male victim said he purchased the car but didn’t have a license so he put the vehicle in Hockett’s name, according to the arrest report.

Police said the female victim corroborated the male victim’s statement in reference to the purchasing and registering of the vehicle.

Hockett was booked into the Metro jail and charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. His bond was set at $300,000.