NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 35-year-old man was booked into jail after allegedly attacking a ride share driver on West End Avenue Tuesday night.

Officers responded to an assault in progress in a parking lot in the 2500 block of West End Avenue.

The driver told police he was scheduled to pick up Victor Fernando Salazar Vargas but denied the request after the man appeared to be highly intoxicated and wanted to bring alcohol in the vehicle, according to an arrest affidavit.

The victim told officers Salazar Vargas became upset, threw a glass bottle toward him, and threatened to cut him.

In the arrest report, the victim noted he had video evidence to prove the attack.

Police followed a trail of blood to a nearby hotel where they found Vargas.

Salazar Vargas was booked into the Metro jail and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and public intoxication. His bond was set at $20,100.