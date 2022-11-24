NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police officers used an electric shock device to stop a man who reportedly approached them Wednesday night in East Nashville with a knife.

The incident happened on Main Street near South Fifth Street around 7 p.m.

Metro police reported officers noticed 56-year-old Marty Felix standing in the median before he began pointing at the officers while crossing the street and approached their vehicle.

📧 Have breaking come to you: Subscribe to News 2 email alerts →

The officers activated the vehicle’s blue light system and got out of the cruiser to speak with Felix.

According to an arrest warrant, Felix swatted at an officer’s hand, yelled at them and moved into an aggressive stance before he pulled a knife from his waistband and advanced toward the officers.

The officers ordered Felix to step back before they used an electric shock device, which took effect after it was deployed a second time, according to Metro police.

Officers noted Felix smelled of alcohol and had drug paraphernalia in his glove. He was booked into the Metro jail and charged with assault of an officer with a deadly weapon, drug possession and public intoxication. His bond was set at $12,600.