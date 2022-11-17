NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A 35-year-old man was arrested after he was accused of robbing a hotel in downtown Nashville and assaulting a security guard for a bag of chips.

Officers were called to the J.W. Marriott Hotel on 8th Avenue on Wednesday after hotel officials said Ryan Abdelqadar, 35, walked into a restricted area in the back of the hotel.

Hotel officials told police Abdelqadar walked into an audio/visual room and took multiple bags of chips from a box in the room.

After being confronted by hotel officials, Abdelqadar pushed the security guard.

While leaving the hotel, Abdelqadar reportedly told hotel staff he was going to blow up the hotel and shoot the security guard.

Police reviewed camera footage and were able to identify Abdelqadar from a prior arrest.

A short time later, officers located Abdelqadar on Commerce Street with two bags of chips that were seen being taken on camera at the hotel.

Abdelqadar was taken into custody and charged with felony burglary, among other charges.