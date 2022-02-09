NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A 48-year-old man has been charged with arson after he reportedly set a vacant home on fire.

The Nashville Fire Department says crews were dispatched to the 300 block of Woodruff Street in Madison on Tuesday at around 11:40 a.m. for reports of a house fire. When crews arrived, the fire was already out and nobody was inside.

Witnesses told investigators they saw smoke coming from the home and shortly after saw someone coming out of the house. The witnesses were able to take photos of the person leaving and called 911.

Metro police officers found Daniel Tail at a nearby grocery store and NFD investigators charged him with felony arson. Tail is being held in the Davidson County Jail in lieu of a $10,000 bond.

Anyone with information about arsons in Nashville should call the Tennessee Arson Hotline at 1-800-762-3017. The hotline is answered 24 hours a day and callers can remain anonymous.

Cash awards up to $5,000 are paid for information leading to an arrest or conviction.