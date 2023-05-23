NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A 61-year-old man faces multiple charges after police said he allegedly raped and assaulted a woman in Edgehill over the weekend.

According to arrest documents, the victim told officers that she and Anthony Jolly were casual sexual partners, and she met him at his Edgehill residence on May 19.

The victim said during her visit Jolly asked her to engage in sexual activity, but she refused and laid down on the bed to go to sleep.

An arrest warrant said that’s when Jolly came into the room fully naked armed with a kitchen knife and a hammer demanding that she engage in sexual activity.

The woman told officers Jolly jumped on the bed and began swinging the knife in a “slicing” motion, which resulted in her shirt being cut down the middle.

Metro police reported the victim sustained cuts to her hand and arm as she attempted to defend herself.

During the assault, the woman told officers she tried to grab her phone, which was on the bed, but Jolly threw the phone and prevented her from getting it.

An arrest affidavit states Jolly then cut off the victim’s underwear and began sexually assaulting her against her will.

The woman told officers she begged Jolly to stop so she could get up and use the restroom. According to an arrest document, the victim was then able to escape out the door and ran down the street to call for help.

Jolly was charged with aggravated rape, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, aggravated kidnapping and interference with a 911 call.

His bond was set at $120,000. He is expected to appear in court on June 2.