NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man is being charged with his fifth DUI after police said he was found passed out behind the wheel in Nashville.

On Monday, April 24, officers were sent to the 3900 block of Clarksville Pike to respond to reports of two individuals who were found passed out inside a vehicle.

An arrest warrant states EMS workers told officers they had to administer two milligrams of Narcan to the driver, who was later identified as 51-year-old Billy Newman, and the passenger, before officers arrived.

Before administering Narcan, EMS workers allegedly tried to wake up Newman and the passenger by knocking on the vehicle’s windows. Crews later had to enter the vehicle through the rear passenger window, according to an arrest warrant.

Court records state officers found a glasses case on Newman’s lap that contained needles, a spoon and straw with residue on it, and a small amount of blue substance that was identified as heroin or fentanyl.

Newman reportedly refused a field sobriety test and appeared unsteady on his feet, argumentative, and had pinpoint pupils and glassy eyes, according to officers at the scene.

An arrest warrant states a witness told officers she observed Newman driving outbound on Clarksville Pike when he began swerving and weaving in-and-out of traffic.

Newman allegedly struck a mailbox and then rolled backward into a yard on Clarksville Pike. An arrest warrant states he has four prior DUI convictions, with the last conviction being in 2017.

Newman was charged with felony DUI (his fifth offense), driving on a revoked license, possession of drug paraphernalia and theft of merchandise.