NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A suspect in a rash of vehicle burglaries at Nashville parks and greenways was taken into custody Monday south of downtown Nashville.

Metro police reported the suspect was arrested on Fairfield Avenue by Hermitage Community Engagement Team and Hermitage Community Field Intelligence Team detectives.

The investigation into multiple car burglaries at Two Rivers Dog Park and other locations led to the identification of the subject, according to Metro police.

Detectives reportedly obtained nine warrants in connection with multiple vehicle auto burglaries that occurred on trailheads in the Hermitage area. Investigators believe the suspect would break into the vehicles and then fraudulently use the victim’s credit cards to purchase prepaid gift cards from local businesses.

Metro police reported officers searched the suspect’s blue 2013 Ford Edge and collected 37 prepaid gift cards, two grams of marijuana, two hammers likely used as burglary tools and three credit cards belonging to victims of recent auto burglaries.

Arrest warrants identify the suspect as 34-year-old Charles Farr. The investigation is ongoing.