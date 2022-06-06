NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police have arrested and charged a man with in connection with a March shooting incident in Hermitage.

According to an affidavit, Denarko Potter reportedly shot a man who was sitting inside his car at the Hermitage Inn on Lebanon Pike after calling him and asking to smoke with him. Metro police reported Potter then attempted to rob the victim using a handgun.

Denarko Potter has been arrested and charged with especially aggravated robbery for his involvement in a Hermitage shooting in March. (Source: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Potter shot the man in the right leg above the knee inside the car before the victim was able to push the gun away from him.

Witnesses reported hearing the gunshot before coming outside to see what happened, prompting Potter to escape on foot.

He was eventually identified through a photo lineup, according to Metro Police. Potter faces an especially aggravated robbery charge and is being held in the Metro jail.