NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — More than four months after a woman lost her life following a crash along Dickerson Pike, a man has been booked into the Metro Jail for vehicular homicide.

According to the arrest affidavit, 29-year-old Johnathan Rucker Jr. was driving southbound when he crossed the center line of Dickerson Pike and hit another car head-on at the Interstate 65 overpass on Dec. 11, 2022.

Police said Rucker was traveling with 28-year-old Francheliz Seda Rivera and his young son.

Rivera — who was sitting in the front seat without a seatbelt — was taken to Skyline Medical Center, where she died from her injuries on Dec. 13, 2022, authorities reported.

The court documents said Rucker told police he was driving, blacked out before the crash, and woke up to the airbags being deployed.

According to officials, Rucker didn’t blame a medical condition or vehicle issues for why he crossed the center line.

Rucker was reportedly booked into Metro Jail on Thursday, April 20, after being charged with vehicular homicide and child endangerment.