NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after he reportedly shot a man in North Nashville Sunday.

Metro police reported Laquintaze Buford fired multiple shots outside a store on Buchanan Street, striking the victim in the right leg as he was walking away. The victim told police he was walking to the store when someone behind him in a black car “randomly started shooting.”

Laquintaze Buford faces an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charge after shooting a man from behind Sunday. (Source: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Surveillance video showed the victim approach Buford’s car and spoke to him briefly before turning to enter the store. Burford then exited his vehicle and shot at the victim multiple times.

Buford later returned to the scene, where officers arrested him. They discovered Buford is a convicted felon.

He is being held in the Metro jail on the aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charge.