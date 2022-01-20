NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A 22-year-old man has been arrested and charged with a murder that happened on Christmas Eve in Antioch.

Metro police say Chidiebere Okafor is charged with the murder of 24-year-old Devin Compton, who was shot and killed in the parking lot of Arbor Hills apartments off Bell Road at around 5 p.m. on Christmas Eve.

Compton reportedly arrived at the apartment complex and walked up to a SUV when he was shot in the head. The SUV then drove out of the apartment complex.

Okafor is being held without bond pending a hearing.