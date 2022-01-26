NASHVILE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 53-year-old man will be charged with murder after the brutal stabbing of an acquaintance inside a home undergoing renovations in Old Hickory.

Officers were called to a home on Lakeshore Drive around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday afternoon.

Anthony Eugene Summers (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Metro police reported Anthony Eugene Summers brutally stabbed Daniel Baynes, 58, inside the home.

A construction contractor reportedly found Baynes dead inside the home and called police. Metro police said officers were told that Baynes was assisting with the remodel and was being allowed to stay on the property. He was found to have multiple stab wounds, including to his face and abdomen, according to a release.

Metro police said Baynes’ pickup truck, a 2010 red Ford F-150, was missing from the residence. Investigators and detectives discovered the truck in a parking space outside of a cell phone store on Dickerson Pike and Summers was inside the store.

Summers ran from detectives after exiting and was subsequently taken into custody, according to Metro police. Investigators said during an interview at police headquarters, Summers admitted that he was involved in a fight with Baynes.

Summers is being treated at a local hospital for an injury to his hand sustained during the fight and will be booked on the criminal homicide charge later today upon his release.

No additional information was immediately released.