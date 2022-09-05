NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man has been charged in the August 31 murder at a North Nashville gas station.

On Monday, Melvin Waters, 48, came to MNPD headquarters and admitted to his involvement in the fatal shooting of 25-year-old, Kendrick Frazier.

The shooting happened at around 8:10 a.m. on Wednesday, August 31 at Paul’s Market at Jefferson Street and Dr. D.B. Todd Jr. Boulevard.

Frazier drove himself to General Hospital with gunshot wounds to his chest. He was transported to Vanderbilt Medical Center where he died.

Waters has been charged with criminal homicide.