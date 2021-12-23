NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 24-year-old man was charged after a shooting in east Nashville left one person critically injured earlier this month.

According to a warrant, on Dec. 5, Armin Smajilovic and the victim were at the same house party on East Trinity Lane, when they got into a verbal argument. Officers noted that Smajilovic was in a feud with the victim’s cousin days prior.

Police said Smajilovic then pulled out a gun and the victim attempted to control it. An affidavit stated that a brief tussle ensued before Smajilovic shot the victim in the torso three times at close range.

The victim was rushed to Vanderbilt Medical Center in critical condition for immediate surgery.

Smajilovic was charged with attempted criminal homicide is being held on $600,000 bail.