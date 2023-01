NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man has been charged with criminal homicide in connection with the stabbing death of his ex-girlfriend.

According to police, 28-year-old Dwayne Herelle Jr. has been charged with criminal homicide after he allegedly stabbed his ex-girlfriend, 24-year-old Irene Torres.

Torres was found dead inside Herelle’s closet at 865 Bellevue Apartments.

Dwayne Herrelle Jr (Source: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Police said it appears Torres was killed in Old Hickory and her body was driven to Bellevue.