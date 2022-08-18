NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man was charged after police said he made a false report he’d blow up a hospital in Nashville.

According to an arrest affidavit, 29-year-old Matthew Dorton sent a text message to 911 this week saying he made a bomb threat. It targeted the Tristar Centennial Parthenon Pavilion Hospital.

The report explained that a staff member did get a call from a male who stated, “I’m going to blow up the hospital.”

Dorton admitted to police that he made the bomb threat because he was upset about an incident at the hospital that ledt to his arrest back in April.

He said he didn’t place any explosives in the hospital and didn’t have any at all. He now faces a felony charge for making a false report and was booked into the Metro jail Wednesday.