NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Mero police made an arrest after after a string of break-ins at Nashville International Airport.

Officers initiated a traffic stop Wednesday around 2 a.m. outside of Terminal Garage 2, on suspicion of criminal activity after recent car thefts at the location, according to the arrest affidavit.

Before the traffic stop, police said the vehicle’s tag did not come back on file and also had extremely dark tint.

📧 Have breaking come to you: Subscribe to News 2 email alerts →

The driver of the vehicle was identified by police as 20-year-old Mohammad Alrabiey. Two other passengers were also in the vehicle.

Due to the smell of marijuana, police asked for a search of the vehicle, according to the arrest warrant.

Inside the vehicle police found common items associated with burglaries, such as computers. computer models, burglary tools, a ski mask and two firearms, according to the arrest affidavit.

Police said they also found a vehicle tag associated with a stolen car that investigators were unable to locate.

The arrest affidavit states airport surveillance video observed the driver and one of the passengers in the vehicle shattering two car windows and taking items from those vehicles in recent incidents at Nashville International Airport.

Alrabiey was booked into the Metro jail and charged with felony theft. His bond was set at $17,600.