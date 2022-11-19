NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police have charged a 38-year-old man with criminal homicide stemming from a deadly shooting that occurred Friday evening at an apartment complex.

The shooting happened around 1:15 p.m. in the parking lot of the Fallbrook Apartments on Dellway Villa Road.

According to Metro police, 38-year-old Arthur Henderson arrived at the apartment complex, exited the vehicle and was approached by 38-year-old Tommie Lee Brown II.

Officers say surveillance video captured Brown physically assaulting Henderson before shooting him. Officials say Brown then fled the scene in a white Chevrolet SUV. Henderson was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Detectives determined after the shooting, Brown traveled to Clarksville, got into a Dodge Charger and headed back toward Nashville.

Metro police say Brown was arrested late Friday night after troopers with the Tennessee Highway Patrol stopped him on I-24 in Davidson County.

Brown is currently being held in the Metro Jail on a $500,000 bond.