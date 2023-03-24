NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 32-year-old man has been taken into custody and charged in connection with at least four violent attacks across Nashville.

Metro police reported suspected attacker, Khadree Renfro, was arrested Thursday night on Pennock Avenue in East Nashville.

(Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Renfro is suspected in four unprovoked, random beatings, the latest of which occurred Wednesday night at a laundromat in the 1500 block of Dickerson Pike.

The suspect can be seen on surveillance video using an object to beat an unsuspecting 45-year-old man. He hits the man over the head several times, continuing to beat him once he falls to the ground.

The man is also believed to be the suspect in the March 16 attack on a 27-year-old man who was having car trouble on East Due West Avenue, the March 18 attack on a 32-year-old man outside Citgo in the 2700 block of Dickerson Pike and the March 19 attack on a 31-year-old man who was jogging on Lischey Avenue.

According to an arrest warrant, Renfro was identified through latent fingerprints left at one of the attack locations.

Renfro was booked into the Metro jail and charged with three counts of attempted criminal homicide. His bond was set at $150,000.