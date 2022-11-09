HERMITAGE, Tn. (WKRN) — A 28-year-old man is behind bars after leading police on a chase through Hermitage.

The pursuit began on Tuesday when Metro police said officers observed Ernest McEwen cross a double yellow line on Tulip Grove Road.

The officer waited for traffic to clear before turning around to conduct a traffic stop, according to an affidavit. Metro police reported McEwen saw the officer turn around and sped way at a high speed.

While fleeing from officers, a affidavit states McEwen struck a car nearby, which caused that car to strike another vehicle.

Police later found McEwen at Elegance Way and Canal Court where he was held at gun point until officers arrived.

While placing McEwen under arrest, officers found four separate bags of cocaine, two loaded 9mm handguns and a glass jar containing 21.8 grams of marijuana.

McEwen admitted to police the items found belonged to him. He was charged with felony possession of a firearm with intent.