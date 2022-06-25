NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A 20-year-old is facing aggravated assault charges after he allegedly pointed a gun at officers in a parking garage on Friday night.

According to Metro police, an officer and sergeant were seated in an unmarked Metro police vehicle inside a parking garage on 3rd Avenue North. That’s when 20-year-old Alijah Fortenberry pulled out a pistol and pointed it at the two officers inside.

Officials say the two officers immediately exited the vehicle, drew their guns and ordered Fortenberry to drop his weapon. Fortenberry complied, and officers later found that the gun the suspect used was stolen out of Nashville.

Fortenberry was charged with aggravated assault and gun theft. He remains jailed in the Downtown Detention Center on a $25,000 bond.