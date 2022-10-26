NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – One man is in custody after police say he allegedly left the scene of a deadly hit-and-run crash earlier this month in South Nashville.

Metro police said the single-vehicle crash happened on Wallace Road near Nolensville Pike at approximately 1:30 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 8.

According to Metro police, a passing motorist reported that a man, for reasons unknown, fell into the roadway. The witness reported to officers that when he started to turn around to help, the man was hit by a dark sedan that was traveling at a high rate of speed and did not stop.

An affidavit states that Edvin Chub Caal, 26, was driving the motor vehicle when he ran over the man on the road and left the scene. The victim was identified as 69-year-old Larry Arnold. He died at the scene.

Court records show that Caal admitted to officers that he drove that night but does not remember hitting anyone.

Metro police say they were able to follow a distinct fluid trail left on the road from the collision, which led them to an unoccupied 2011 gray Hyundai Sonata parked at a nearby home.

An affidavit says the vehicle had front-end damage from striking Arnold. Officers reported that there was evidence of impairment at the scene.

“There was evidence of alcohol involvement on behalf of the hit-and-run driver found in the Sonata and at the scene,” said Metro police.

Caal was arrested and charged with leaving the scene of an accident involving death, which is a Class E felony.