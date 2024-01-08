NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man accused of firing multiple shots at a bus stop along Dickerson Pike is now facing felony charges.

The Metro Nashville Police Department said officers were sent to a bus stop outside the Walmart located in the 3400 block of Dickerson Pike on Saturday, Jan. 6 after receiving reports regarding a man shooting a gun.

According to an arrest report, two victims told police the suspect — identified as 43-year-old Shawn Newby — fired two shots in the air, pointed the gun in their direction and fired at least three more shots before fleeing the scene.

Authorities were able to get a suspect description and recovered one shell casing near the bus stop.

While officers were patrolling the area in an attempt to locate the suspect, they observed a man who fit the suspect description walking on Doverside Drive near the intersection of Oakview Drive, officials said.

An arrest report states officers activated their emergency equipment, stepped out their vehicles and announced “Metro police, stop.”

Despite their commands, the man continued to walk away from officers and tossed a gun on the ground.

Police said the man was carrying a six-pack of beer, appeared unsteady on his feet and had an odor of alcohol coming from his breath.

After running the man’s ID through a database, officers learned the man, 43-year-old Shawn Newby, was a convicted felon who had previous charges which included voluntary manslaughter and felon in possession.

Newby was taken into custody and booked into Metro Jail shortly after 4 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 7.

He faces a list of charges including felon in possession of a handgun and two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.