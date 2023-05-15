NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A 23-year-old is facing felony drug charges after a trespassing call led to a drug bust at a McDonald’s in North Nashville.

On Sunday, May 14, officers were called to the McDonald’s on 801 Vantage Way Court to respond to reports of a man who was trespassing.

At the scene, officers reportedly observed 23-year-old Maalik Buchanan asleep behind the wheel of a 2015 gray Hyundai Sonata in the drive-thru lane.

An arrest report states the vehicle was running and officers opened the door to see if Buchanan was having a medical emergency.

When Buchanan woke up, he was very disoriented, unsure of his location and unable form to coherent sentences, according to Metro police.

Buchanan later provided his name and officers learned he had an active warrant out for his arrest in Davidson County. An arrest report states that’s when officers ordered Buchanan to exit the vehicle, but he refused.

According to court records, officers removed Buchanan from the vehicle and had to use grappling techniques to place him into custody due to his resisting. As officers were standing him up, they noticed a large amount of cash and a black digital scale with a white powdery residue fall from his front pocket.

During a search, officers found 10 grams of crack cocaine, one gram of powder cocaine, $1,909 in cash, 0.5 grams of marijuana and two cell phones.

Buchanan was charged with felony possession of a substance with intent to sell, resisting arrest and possession of drug paraphernalia.