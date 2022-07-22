NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Three teens were arrested Thursday after they were found with drugs and multiple guns while riding in stolen cars.

Metro police say officers spotted Latrell Knott, 19, and Avunt Oldham, 18, both of Nashville, riding in a stolen Nissan Altima at a Dickerson Pike gas station with a 15-year-old passenger.

Oldham got out of the driver’s seat of the Altima, which had been reported stolen out of Clarksville, and got into the backset of another Nissan Altima being driven by Knott that had been reported stolen out of Murfreesboro. Knott drove the Altima to Jackson Street and 17th Avenue North when officers stopped the car, causing all three occupants to flee.

Knott was quickly apprehended as well as the 15-year-old following a brief foot pursuit. Oldham was found hiding in a nearby unlocked vehicle. He also had a bottle of Hydrocodone pills with him, which he admitted to selling, according to police.

Inside the Altima, investigators found a Glock 45 9mm handgun equipped with a Glock switch and large drum magazine, a loaded Glock 21 .45cal handgun, several boxes of ammunition, several 9mm magazines containing bullets, several items of drug paraphernalia and several stolen credit cards.

Oldham, who had two outstanding warrants out of Davidson County, was booked on his outstanding warrants for felony evading arrest and driving on a suspended license. He was also charged with two counts of motor vehicle theft, driving on a suspended license, misdemeanor weapon possession, felony unlawful possession of a prohibited weapon, evading arrest, possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

He is being held in lieu of a $62,000 bond.

Knott was charged with motor vehicle theft, driving on a suspended license, evading arrest, felony unlawful possession of a prohibited weapon, and contributing to the delinquency of a minor. He also reportedly had two felony outstanding warrants in Clarksville and was wanted for questioning in several motor vehicle burglaries/thefts in surrounding counties, including Davidson.

He is being held in lieu of a $25,500 bond.

The 15-year-old was charged in Juvenile Court with joyriding and juvenile handgun possession.