NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man is facing criminal homicide charges in connection to a deadly shooting that occurred near downtown Nashville on Saturday evening.

Metro police said they have charged 44-year-old Reed Marshall Jr. with criminal homicide and unrelated felony drug charges following their investigation into a deadly shooting that occurred on Saturday, May 6.

📧 Have breaking come to you: Subscribe to News 2 email alerts →

Reed Marshall Jr. (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Officials said the shooting happened at 7:30 p.m. in the 700 block of Representative John Lewis Way South.

According to Metro police, surveillance video showed the victim walking on the sidewalk of Ash Street when he was approached by Marshall, who was riding an electric scooter.

The video allegedly showed Marshall get off the scooter and the two men appeared to be in a verbal altercation. Police said that’s when Marshall is seen pulling out a handgun and firing twice toward the victim, who appeared to be uninjured.

| READ MORE | Latest headlines from Nashville and Davidson County

Marshall is then seen sprinting toward the victim and firing several more times, according to Metro police. The 43-year-old victim was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where he died from at least two gunshot wounds. Authorities are working to notify his family.

Officials say witnesses at the scene reportedly identified Marshall as the suspect, and told officers that he fled the scene on an electric scooter.

On Sunday morning, detectives arrested Marshall near his home on Dr. D.B. Todd Jr. Boulevard.

According to Metro police, Marshall was in possession of marijuana, a digital scale with white powder residue, and several hundred dollars in cash.

Marshall is being held in lieu of $151,000 bond. No other information was immediately released.