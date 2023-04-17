NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Nashville man has been charged with felony homicide after he allegedly shot and killed a man inside an apartment on Sunday in South Nashville.

Metro police say detectives charged 23-year-old Perry Reed, of Nashville, for his connection with the murder of 20-year-old Keylando Powers inside an apartment in the 300 block of Callywood Court.

Officials say preliminary investigations show that Reed stopped by the apartment on Sunday afternoon and engaged in casual conversations before he suddenly pulled a pistol and shot Powers.

According to Metro police, the leaseholder of the apartment was allowing Powers to temporarily stay there. Reed allegedly lived at the apartment until a few months ago.

After the shooting, officers say Reed fled the apartment and abandoned his Chevrolet Malibu at the I-24 Murfreesboro Pike exit after he drove around construction barrels and ran off the road.

| READ MORE | Latest headlines from Nashville and Davidson County

Perry then walked to the Lane Motor Museum located on Murfreesboro Pike, according to officials. Metro police say staff at the museum reported to officers that there was unidentified man who appeared to be in distress and would not answers questions.

An ambulance was called, and Reed was taken to Centennial Medical Center to be evaluated. Detectives said they learned Reed was at the hospital after a BOLO was issued for his arrest due to the murder investigation.

Reed was later taken to the Metro Nashville Police Department’s headquarters where he reportedly refused to interviewed.

Reed is being held without bond and facing one count of felony criminal homicide.