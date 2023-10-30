NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police said a man accused of chasing a family with a large knife in a South Nashville home now faces felony charges, including his fourth DUI offense.

Officers with the Metro Nashville Police Department were sent to the 300 block of Millwood Drive to respond to a call of service on Saturday, Oct. 28.

At the scene, officers made contact with a woman and her two children. She allegedly told police that Jose Alvarenga-Nataren, 37, stormed into their home and chased them into the bathroom with a large knife, where they were then able call 911.

According to an arrest report, the 37-year-old was not at the scene when officers arrived. Officers were given a description of his vehicle and later found Nataren driving close by attempting to get away.

After officers pulled him over, they noticed an open bottle in the back of the vehicle. Nataren reportedly stumbled getting out of the vehicle, was unable to answer simple questions, and refused all consent.

The 37-year-old was arrested and taken into custody for suspicion of DUI, according to an arrest report. Metro police reported that Nataren has three prior DUI convictions.

Nataren was also charged with felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He remains in Metro Jail on a $45,000 bond.