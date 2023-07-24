NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man faces child abuse charges after police say he burned a child he was babysitting with a hot incense stick.

The incident allegedly occurred when 36-year-old Joseph Kendrick Braden II was babysitting the child earlier this year on Saturday, February 11, in Davidson County.

| READ MORE | Latest headlines from Nashville and Davidson County

According to an arrest report, Braden burned the child with the incense stick after the child failed to clean the living room to his standards.

The child reportedly showed his grandmother the burn marks on his body and told her that Braden caused them after she picked him up from Braden’s care.

Metro police said the grandmother took the child directly to TriStar Centennial Children’s Hospital for medical treatment.

An arrest report said other children were also burned and told officers they witnessed Braden burn the victim.

Braden was taken into custody and charged with three counts of felony aggravated child abuse. He remains in Metro Jail on a $60,000 bond.