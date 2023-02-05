NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police say a 19-year-old is facing multiple charges after he was allegedly involved in a shooting that left a woman injured in a Green Hills neighborhood last week.

On Tuesday, Jan.31, officers were dispatched to the intersection of Trimble Road and Esteswood Drive just after 11:30 p.m. to respond to a shooting call.

Once on scene, officers located one woman who had been shot. According to Metro police, the woman was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center and was hospitalized with serious wounds.

Officials say the woman was walking in the neighborhood when a dark-colored sedan, possibly a Dodge Avenger, passed her. The car turned around, and two males got out and grabbed her. The two reportedly asked for her cell phone, and when she refused, she was punched and shot three times in the arms and legs.

Photo of car suspected in Green Hills shooting (Courtesy Metro Nashville Police Department)

(Photo: WKRN)

Source: WKRN

On Sunday, Metro police identified one the suspects as 19-year-old Michael A. Green. According to Metro police, Green is believed to have used his Dodge Avenger to commit the crime.

Green faces multiple charges that include attempted criminal homicide, especially aggravated robbery and especially aggravated kidnapping for his role in attacking and shooting the 26-year-old woman.

Green remains in the Metro Jail on a $1.32 million bond, according to Metro police.

Officials say Green also faces charges of carjacking, use of a gun in the commission of a dangerous felony and unlawful gun possession which stem from an incident that occurred on January 23.

According to Metro police, on January 23, Green allegedly robbed a 43-year-old woman of her Dodge Journey minivan on Burnett Road in Old Hickory.

Before his arrest, Green was free on a $55,000 bond which stemmed from his May 2022 arrest on charges of especially aggravated kidnapping and aggravated robbery.

| READ MORE | Latest headlines from Nashville and Davidson County

In that incident, Green is alleged to have robbed a man at gunpoint at a Madison apartment complex, bound the victim’s arms and legs with duct tape and placed him into the trunk of a car. The victim reportedly told officers that Green drove him to a wooded area near Percy Priest Dam where he was later released.

Metro Police say the investigation continues as they work to identify at least one other suspect who was involved in the attack.

Earlier this week, an anonymous donor offered up a $50,000 reward for anyone who may have had any information that would lead to the arrest and indictment of those who attacked and shot 26-year-old woman.

According to the family, before the attack, the 26-year-old was set to return to LSU for her final months of medical school. She continues to recover from her injuries at this time.

If you have any information about the crime, you are asked to call Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.