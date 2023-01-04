NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — An 18-year-old is facing an aggravated assault charge after he reportedly pointed a gun at another driver for brake checking him in Nashville.

The incident occurred Tuesday, Jan. 3, on Holt Road near Brookview Forest Drive. According to an arrest affidavit, the victim told officers that Andy Yeung, 18, pulled out a handgun and aimed it in her direction while he was traveling behind her.

The female driver stated that Yeung was pointing the handgun out of the passenger side window and she feared he was going to shoot her, the court document said.

Andy Yeung (Source: Metro Nashville Police Department)

According to an affidavit, the victim continued to drive toward the area of Nolensville Pike and Swiss Avenue. That’s when the vehicle Yeung was traveling in allegedly pulled in at angle in front of her.

The victim told officers that she tried to the flee the scene, but she hit the vehicle that Yeung was in, the arrest affidavit said.

Police made contact with all the individuals involved in the incident at Nolensville Pike and Swiss Avenue. At the scene, Yeung reportedly told officers he had a handgun in the center console.

Court records show that an officer recovered a Springfield Armory XD 9 millimeter handgun that was loaded with 14 rounds of ammunition.

Yeung told officers at the scene that he pulled the weapon out and placed it on the dashboard because the victim was “brake checking” while she was traveling in front of the vehicle he was in.

The 18-year-old was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, which is a Class C felony. Arrest records show Yeung was released from Metro Jail on Tuesday afternoon.