NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 30-year-old man faces an aggravated robbery charge after an incident in Nashville Sunday.

Metro police were called to the Royal Towers at Meharry off 21st Avenue North for a reported robbery. According to an arrest report, the victim told officers a man came up to him asking for money. When the victim took his wallet out, the suspect tried to grab it and said “I want it all.”

The two then began struggling over the wallet and the victim told police the suspect appeared to be reaching for a gun. The victim said he was able to get away and walk toward his vehicle.

Metro police reported the suspect, later identified as Jermaine Wiseman, followed the victim and grabbed the him by the neck. Wiseman then reportedly rifled through the victim’s car and took off.

Officers found Wiseman in the area soon afterward with the victim’s property. Wiseman was charged with felony aggravated robbery and burglary of a vehicle. He remains in the Metro jail under $30,000 bond.