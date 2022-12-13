NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man was charged with arson after a fire left several pet birds dead and two firefighters seriously injured.

Crews responded to a home in the 500 block of Brick Church Lane for a structure fire back on Oct. 31. They found flames coming from the front of the building.

According to the arrest report, four firefighters fell through a large hole in the floor and two of them had serious injuries.

An investigation revealed the fire was set on purpose. Officials found two bottles of lighter fluid by the left side door. There were also six pet birds found dead in their cage inside the home.

According to an affidavit, a witness told police the fire was set by his brother, Latravis McFarland. Police said the homeowner also stated McFarland told her that he would set the house on fire.

McFarland, 37, now has nine charges including aggravated arson and animal cruelty. His total bond is $140,000.