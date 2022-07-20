NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Nashville International Airport police officer is in the hospital after Metro police reported a man resisting arrest at the airport caused the officer to fall down the stairs.

BNA officers responded to an airport restaurant Tuesday afternoon after a man reportedly refused to pay his bill.

Officers described the man as “extremely loud” and “emotional” with a strong odor of alcohol on his breath and red watery eyes.

Police said the man was yelling and cursing as passengers boarded their flights. He was placed under arrest for public intoxication and disorderly conduct.

According to arrest documents, while he was handcuffed and escorted to a patrol car, he leaned forward and kicked his feet out from under him, causing himself and officers to fall down steps.

One of the officers fell about 15 steps and landed on her back and head, according to Metro police. After the fall, she was unable to move.

That officer was taken to a level one trauma center at Vanderbilt University Medical Center where she was assessed for her injuries.

No additional information was immediately released.