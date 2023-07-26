NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A suspect is in custody after he allegedly carjacked a man who was delivering Amazon packages in an East Nashville neighborhood.

The incident happened just after 2:30 p.m. near a home in the 800 block of Shelby Street on Tuesday, July 25.

| READ MORE | Latest headlines from Nashville and Davidson County

According to an arrest report, the victim was walking back to his personal vehicle after delivering Amazon packages in the neighborhood when he was approached from behind by Antonio Raynard Travis Jr.

The victim told officers that Travis Jr. placed him in an arm restraint, took his keys and pushed him on Shelby Street into oncoming traffic. Travis Jr. then reportedly fled the scene in the victim’s 2013 Ford Edge SUV.

The victim then called Metro police and his car dealership to alert them about the crime.

Authorities reported officers were able to track the vehicle and found Travis Jr. driving it a few hours later. He was then taken into custody.

According to an arrest affidavit, the victim was able to identify Travis Jr. as the suspect through a photo lineup.

Travis Jr. was charged with felony evading arrest in a motor vehicle and felony carjacking. He remains in the Metro Jail on a $37,000 bond.