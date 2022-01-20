NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — One woman was taken into custody Wednesday night for vehicle theft along Brick Church Pike in East Nashville.

According to a warrant, the victim told police, Anika Rogers, 39, was standing on the street with a sign that said she was homeless, and that he wanted to help her out, so he picked her up in his vehicle.

Authorities said when the victim began driving, Rogers started behaving erratically. She reportedly tried to put the car in park, then took the keys out of the ignition before she got out of the vehicle.

The victim told police he tried to get the keys back, but Rogers took off in his vehicle, which he allegedly tracked to a Days Inn motel located at 1400 Brick Church Pike.

Officers then made contact with Rogers who they said admitted to driving the vehicle, but that she had permission to do so. The victim was taken to the scene where he identified Rogers and recovered his vehicle and phone located inside.