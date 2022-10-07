NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The victim in a brutal downtown Nashville attack has now died several days later.

Jerry Muller, 52, was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with critical injuries Monday night after he was hit several times with a metal pipe underneath the pedestrian bridge.

Police say Muller died at the hospital Thursday night.

Bryan Rebenstorf, 45, was arrested in connection with the crime. While he was originally charged with attempted homicide, his charge has now been upgraded to homicide.

Rebenstorf reportedly admitted to his involvement in the attack.

While he was being detained, Rebenstorf told officers he should have “hit him harder” and “too bad he isn’t dead,” according to Metro police. He told investigators he thought Muller was stealing from him, which made him upset.

Rebenstorf is currently being held on a $500,000 bond.