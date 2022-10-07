GOODLETTSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Nashville man accused of stealing $83 worth of potato chips from a Kroger is currently facing a felony charge.

The theft took place last month at the grocery store on Northcreek Boulevard in Goodlettsville.

Bobby McNeil, 42, had already been banned from all Kroger stores following a previous theft in 2012.

Bobby McNeil. (Source: Metro Nashville Police Department)

He was identified by police a few weeks after the latest incident and now faces a charge of felony burglary.