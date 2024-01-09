NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Police say a man is behind bars after he attempted to smuggle a drug-filled balloon to an inmate inside a women’s prison in Nashville.

The incident took place on Monday, Jan 8. at the Debra K. Johnson Rehabilitation Facility women’s prison on Stewarts Ferry Pike.

According to an arrest report, a TDOC Special Agent was sent to the prison after recorded phone calls and other information revealed that a visitor — identified as 63-year-old Glenn Flora — attempted to smuggle drugs into the prison.

Authorities reported Flora was planning to smuggle the drugs into the facility for his girlfriend’s sister.

| READ MORE | Latest headlines from Nashville and Davidson County

When Flora arrived at the prison, he was allegedly found to be in possession of a prepackaged balloon that was concealed in his mouth and filled with 6.23 grams of methamphetamine, officials said.

During a police interview, Flora allegedly admitted to smuggling the drugs into the prison and told officers that he has done so “about a dozen other times.”

In addition to finding the drug-filled balloon, an arrest report states officers also found 3.37 grams of methamphetamine inside Flora’s vehicle.

Flora was arrested and charged with introduction of drugs into a penal institution and possession of a controlled substance, which are both felony charges.

He remains jailed on a $40,000 bond.