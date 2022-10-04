NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 45-year-old man has been charged with attempted criminal homicide after he attacked another man with a metal pipe beneath the John Seigenthaler Pedestrian Bridge in downtown Nashville Monday.

A witness called officers to the scene on Second Avenue South and said a man just hit someone multiple times with a pipe.

The witness directed officers to the victim, who was lying near the center of the walkway under the bridge, and to the suspect, who was sitting on the curb nearby.

The suspect, later identified as Bryan Rebenstorf, reportedly told officers he no longer had the pipe but that he struck the victim. While he was being detained, Rebenstorf told officers he should have “hit him harder” and “too bad he isn’t dead,” according to Metro police.

According to an arrest warrant, Rebenstorf told officers he was upset with the victim because he had been stealing from him and attacked him because he was sleeping on a bed he had made.

Metro police reported Rebenstorf could not remember how many times he struck the victim but the witness said it was between 10 and 15 times.

Rebenstorf was booked into the Metro jail and charged with attempted criminal homicide. His bond was set at $500,000.