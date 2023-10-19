NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man was charged after allegedly attacking another man with a metal folding chair just south of downtown Nashville.

Police arrived to the 200 block of Hermitage Avenue in response to fight between two parties Wednesday.

As officers arrived to the business, police made contract with the staff who told them Derrick Carter, 38, was physically fighting another man, according to an arrest report.

Officers spoke with Carter, who was sitting on top of the victim, according to an affidavit.

The victim told police he and Carter have had previous arguments and this time he was tired of it and charged toward Carter.

In response, Carter picked up a metal folding chair and struck the victim on top of his head, causing serious injuries, according to an arrest report. Police said this resulted in a fight between both parties.

The victim told police he wanted to press charges but had to be taken to the hospital for injuries.

Police noted there was video surveillance of the altercation but were not able to review it upon the arrest.

Carter was booked into the Metro jail and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly a weapon. His bond was set at $10,000.