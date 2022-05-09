NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man accused of assaulting someone with a glass bottle in West End was taken into custody late Sunday night.

Police said Jebreh Moore, 38, walked into a coffee shop, located at 8 City Boulevard, yelling “espresso!” multiple times. Without paying, he was reportedly denied service. Moore then allegedly became confrontational with everyone in the store. Officials said he started pointing finger guns at each person while yelling, “You’re dead.”

When the victim tried to get Moore to leave, Metro Police said he picked up a glass bottle and hit the male victim on the collarbone, shattering the bottle. The victim suffered a deep laceration to his collarbone, and multiple cuts on his forearms.

Moore was located at the Parthenon not long after and arrested for felony aggravated assault.