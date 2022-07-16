NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – An 18-year-old is back in custody for the second time in less than one month for charges that involve a stolen gun and vehicle.

Metro police arrested Calvin Howse Jr.,18, Friday night after they say he approached a parked carjacked Camaro while under surveillance in East Nashville.

Calvin Howse Jr. (Courtesy: MNPD)

According to Metro police, Howse Jr. fled from officers but was later apprehended. Officials say during the arrest, officers found a stolen pistol on the 18-year-old. Metro police say this is the 18-year-old’s second arrest in less than a month that involves a gun and stolen car.

Howse Jr. was previously arrested on June 27 after officers saw him driving a stolen 2021 Nissan Sentra. In that incident, Howse Jr. was charged with auto theft, felony gun possession and possession of marijuana for resale. He was later released on bond and placed on electronic monitoring.

The 18-year-old now faces theft of a firearm and evading arrest charges.

No other information was immediately released.