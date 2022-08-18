NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Three people were cited and one man was physically arrested following a protest Thursday morning at the Starbucks on West End Avenue.

Metro police say the apparent organizer of the protest told officers they were upset at the “up-charging for non-dairy milk.” All protestors were wearing clothing representing the People for Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA).

About ten protestors participated, four of whom had their feet in rubber boots encased in concrete, according to police.

Officers responded to the Starbucks, located in the 3000 block of West End Avenue, at 8:50 a.m. Thursday and spoke with those involved for a long time, working to fix any issued and support a lawful protest.

However, 46-year-old Daniel Bifano of Michigan was intentionally standing in the Starbucks’ exit lane, blocking traffic. After refusing to leave the property after being asked to do so several times, Bifano was taken into custody at 12:30 p.m. He was also one of the protestors wearing rubber boots encased in concrete in order to make it difficult for law enforcement to remove him from the property.

Daniel Bifano (Source: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Bifano has been charged with disorderly conduct and criminal trespass.

Two women from Las Vegas, identified as 39-year-old Emily Slayter and 42-year-old Norma Hernandez, were given misdemeanor citations for disorderly conduct. They also wore rubber boots encased in concrete and were blocking the entrance to the Starbucks, but eventually agreed to step out of the boots and leave, according to police.

Royce Gomez, 33, of New York, was also blocking the exit with Bifano, but agreed to step out of the boots and leave the property. He was also issued a misdemeanor citation for disorderly conduct and trespassing.