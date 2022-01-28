NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro Police are investigating a fatal shooting of an unidentified female Thursday night in South Nashville.

According to police, the shooting killed a Hispanic woman who appeared to be in her late 20s. The shooting took place after she allegedly stole marijuana during a burglary in the 100 block of Evelyn Drive.

South Precinct officers were called to the home at 11:51 p.m. Thursday. Twenty-four-year-old resident Redear Haji reported that he discovered a burglar in the garage, retrieved his pistol from inside the home, opened his living room window and looked outside. He said the woman was climbing out of a garage window. Haji said he yelled for her to stop and subsequently shot her as they faced one another, and she reached for something.

Police said a backpack lying next to the victim contained several plastic bags of marijuana that had apparently come from the garage. During the execution of a search warrant, detectives found approximately two pounds of marijuana, $45,700 cash, a shoebox full of plastic baggies, and an AK-47 pistol were recovered from Haji’s bedroom. He was arrested on felony marijuana and gun charges.

The deceased female had a tattoo of the name “Keeyana” on her left hand and a tattoo of the name “Andrea” on her right wrist. On her right upper arm is a tattoo of the word “Love” in colorful ink.