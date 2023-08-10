NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Nashville man was arrested on child porn charges Thursday night after authorities found numerous explicit videos in his Dropbox account.

According to Metro police, detectives received a cyber tip from an Internet cloud storage provider. Based on information from the tip, a search warrant for the contents of the Dropbox account of 26-year-old Derrick Himes was issued.

Investigators searched Himes’ account and found 41 videos of minors engaged in sex acts. The investigation showed the files were uploaded in 2016 with no attempts to delete them, according to authorities.

Himes’ bond was set at $10,000.